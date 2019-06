A trial has been fixed for a man accused of attacking his partner.

Federico Tridico is alleged to have carried out the assault at Blackwood Court on Thursday. Tridico, of Gardener Street, denies pushing the woman on the body and slapping her on the face, causing her to fall to the ground.

The 22-year-old pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for September 2, with an intermediate diet on August 8. Tridico was granted bail.