Wayne Ingram, of Baldovan Terrace, denies attacking a man with a piece of wood.

Prosecutors allege Ingram struck John Buchanan on the head with the weapon on May 17 at a property on Scotscraig Street.

He also denies shouting and swearing as well as possessing the weapon.

The 31-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge and had a trial fixed for August 6 by Sheriff Tom Hughes. An intermediate diet was also scheduled for July 16.