Man charged with attacking woman and throwing a knife at a Forfar shop

A Menzieshill man charged with attacking a woman at a printing shop and throwing a knife will stand trial later this year.

Abdul Latif is also alleged to have destroyed CCTV footage in a bid to defeat the ends of justice during the same incident at Quick Prints & Signs, Old Brechin Road, Forfar, on July 2.

The Yarrow Terrace man appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to plead not guilty to the four charges he faces.

Latif allegedly assaulted the woman by repeatedly pushing her on the body, throwing a laptop and other items at her, seizing her neck, holding her against a wall, pushing her on the body and causing her to fall to the ground.

He allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by acting aggressively, holding and throwing a knife as well as shouting.

It is also alleged that Latif caused damage to a mobile phone by throwing it.

The 36-year-old also denies attempting to defeat the ends of justice by deleting and destroying CCTV footage within the shop.

After pleading not guilty, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a trial for December before releasing Latif on bail with conditions to sign on at police headquarters three days a week.