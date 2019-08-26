Accused denies causing woman to overdose on drug thought to be heroin

A Dundee woman is to stand trial after denying that she injected a woman with a drug thought to be heroin, causing her to overdose and require hospital treatment.

Jacqueline O’Neil, 36, denies that she culpably and recklessly injected Naomi Jones with the suspected drug, endangering her life, at an address on Milnbank Road on August 4 last year.

O’Neil, who is listed as living at the Lily Walker Centre, also denies possessing cannabis resin at Brewery Lane and being concerned in the supply of heroin at Milnbank Road on the same date.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond set a trial date for November 28 at Dundee Sheriff Court, with an intermediate diet on November 7. O’Neil was ordained to appear on both dates and was bailed.