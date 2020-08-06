Accordion player from Angus raises more than £1,500 for charity with weekly online live music event

An Angus accordionist’s virtual lockdown gigs have been music to the ears of a children’s charity, which received more than £1,500 in donations.

Letham man Gavin Piper is used to performing live, however, with concerts cancelled during the pandemic he decided to take his gigs online, like many in Tayside.

And, mindful of the impact Covid-19 had on charities’ funding, he decided to raise cash for Help for Kids, where his partner Derek Miller is a trustee.

The 43-year-old performed a mix of ceilidh, classical and more modern tunes to the delight of fans of the squeezebox.

He said: “It’s quite good. There is lots of banter, some people are doing fancy dress.

“Folk are asking for classical music, Westlife, Bay City Rollers. It’s really varied. It’s a bit of fun. I’ll keep doing it until we go out playing the gigs again.”

Each Monday Gavin asks people for their requests and by the next day there can be anything between 30 to 40 requests.

He will then put into an order before posting online so people know when their song will appear that week.

Gavin says it has also allowed people to connect with one another online and have conversations while he plays.

Gavin added: “Some people are donating £30 or £40. We’ve had quite a few cheques through for £100. It’s quite amazing.”

“We have supported the charity for quite a while. The money goes directly to people that are needing and the charity vets everybody.”

Hannah Kemlo, charity coordinator at Help For Kids, said: “Gavin is a great supporter of our charity and since lockdown has been holding a live virtual dance concert from his Facebook page every Wednesday night.

“Along with entertaining everyone he has been appealing to his friends & family to make a donation to the charity via our JustGiving appeal page if they can.

“We can’t thank Gavin enough for his support over these last few months and of course to every single person who has taken the time to donate towards our appeal.”

She added the money would be used to continue to support local families who are struggling with buying the basic necessities.

To donate to the Help For Kids appeal visit JustGiving and search “Help For Kids Appeal”.