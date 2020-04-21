Man accidentally released from Dundee court back in the dock over disorder and drugs offences

Further reports have been ordered on a man who was accidentally freed by custody officers.

Jason O’Neil, 26, previously admitted acting aggressively towards two women on High Street, Lochee, on November 8 last year before repeatedly shouting, punching and kicking a bin and throwing it against a window and causing damage to other items.

He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of Class B drug cannabis.

O’Neil, of Whitfield Gardens, previously appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court where he was remanded to appear before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

However, staff from GeoAmey – the firm that escorts prisoners – accidentally released him.

O’Neil made his latest appearance in person before Sheriff Tom Hughes in connection with the deferred sentence.

He was formally granted bail and sentence was deferred until next month for further supplementary reports before Sheriff Carmichael.

A GeoAmey spokesman said: “Although incidents of this kind are rare, they should not happen and are treated extremely seriously.

“We will work with staff to ensure lessons are learned.”