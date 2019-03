A car flipped onto its roof on the main road between Dundee and Aberdeen.

The A90 was partially blocked after crash, which happened at 6.24pm, near Laurencekirk.

No one was injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Traffic Scotland has been made aware – we’ve had numerous calls about it.

“It involved a grey Seat Altea. The vehicle is being recovered.

“The car is blocking one of the lanes, but traffic is being diverted.”