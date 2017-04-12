Access fears as thousands of appointments are missed by NHS patients

Nearly 300,000 health appointments have been missed by patients in Tayside over the last three years.

Data revealed through Freedom of Information legislation showed that 295,592 appointments were missed at health facilities in the region between 2014 and 2016.

In Dundee, there were 136,336 missed appointments at Ninewells Hospital alone and 31,866 at the city’s dental hospital.

Another 14,872 appointments were missed at King’s Cross Hospital and Dudhope Young Person’s Unit had 4,655 scheduled meetings unfulfilled.

Royal Victoria Hospital had a total of 502 missed appointments.

The data does not include missed appointments for GP practices around the region.

Patrick Delargy, senior manager at Age Concern Dundee, said people missing appointments caused problems for those waiting to see health professionals.

He said: “My clients are saying all the time that they are having to wait between seeing their GP and getting an appointment at the hospital — and it can often be a very lengthy wait.

“I understand that the health board will be working on a priority basis.

“If missed appointments or people cancelling appointments are slowing up the process then that isn’t helping.

“If people aren’t turning up for appointments, it means that people aren’t able to access hospital appointments promptly.”

Dr Gavin Main, associate medical director for access with NHS Tayside, said: “We would urge people to contact us as soon as possible if they are unable to attend hospital appointments or outpatient clinics. This allows us to reduce wasted appointments by giving someone else the original appointment and rearranging a more suitable date and time for patients.

“People should also make sure that they keep their GP up to date with their correct phone number and address details.

“There are a number of initiatives NHS Tayside has put in place aiming to reduce the Did Not Attend (DNA) rate.

“The renal department has had an automated telephone reminder service for a number of years and we are also using a Netcall Patient Reminder Service within Dundee Dental Hospital and Tayside Substance Misuse Service, which gives our patients a reminder about their appointment and the opportunity to cancel or reschedule.”