Former Dundee frontman Greg Stewart has praised Paul Hartley as he gets used to life under his new boss Gianfranco Zola.

Stewart is hoping the arrival of the Italian superstar at Birmingham City can help establish him as a first-team regular after his £575,000 switch from Dens Park to St Andrew’s last summer.

Gary Rowett, who has since left the Blues, was the gaffer who took the 26-year-old south. However, Stewart’s game time had been limited under Rowett.

Now with Zola in charge, he is hoping to continue the progress he made as a player under Hartley at the Dark Blues.

Stewart said: “Paul was excellent and allowed me the freedom on the pitch to express myself last season that got me the move to England.

“Paul is also a first-class manager and I am delighted for him, his backroom staff, the players and the fans that they have climbed the table in recent weeks. I hope they continue to do so.

“As for me, it took a while for my move to Birmingham to happen, and since I have been here I have had to be patient.

“Gary Rowett told me to bide my time because he wanted to be loyal to the players who had performed consistently over a period of time.

“I totally understood that but it’s difficult to make an impact off the bench.

“He is away now and I feel I have to be playing more often.

“The new owners want to see us back in the top flight. They are not for waiting around and appointed Gianfranco Zola quite quickly.”

He added: “To be working for him is quite unbelievable, really.

“So far, it has been an absolute pleasure. I’m just hoping he can improve my game. Just listening to him is an unbelievable education.”