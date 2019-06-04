Tuesday, June 4th 2019 Show Links
Abseilers in Dundee take the plunge to raise money for Marie Curie

by Sarah Williamson
June 4, 2019, 9:27 am
© DC ThomsonAndy Stewart from Inchture raising money for his daughter Ruby ('Super Ruby's Rhabdo Raiser).
© DC ThomsonHeidi McMillan, 17, from Dundee.
© DC ThomsonPetra McMillan, Marie Curie patron.
© DC ThomsonBack row, left to right, is Katy King from Kinross raising money for Inchture girl Ruby Stewart.
© DC ThomsonBrenda Marr, left, and Catherine Walker from Dundee Marie Curie fundraising group.
© DC ThomsonNinewells midwives Vicki Falls (left) and Lisa Young (right), both just finished night shift.
© DC Thomson
© DC ThomsonBack row, left to right, is Katy King, Andy Stewart and Jane Stewart. Front row, left to right, is Ezekiel King, 3, Isabella, 6, Ruby Stewart (Andy's daughter) and Seren Stewart, 7, Jane's daughter.
© DC ThomsonMalachy Brannigan, Dundee United Managing Director, and right is Dave Bowman, former Dundee United player.

More than 50 brave volunteers took part in an abseil down the Dundee University tower building to raise cash for Marie Curie.

Of the 63 who took the leap, some were dressed up in superman/women outfits for the challenge while others sported Marie Curie T-shirts.

Pals could even take part in the challenge side by side and abseil down the 140-foot high building on Perth Road together.

This year makes the ninth that the charity have held the abseil fundraiser and over the past eight years they have raised more than £100,000 for Marie Curie Scotland.

The money has helped to pay for more than 5,000 hours of nursing care.

