Abseilers in Dundee take the plunge to raise money for Marie Curie

More than 50 brave volunteers took part in an abseil down the Dundee University tower building to raise cash for Marie Curie.

Of the 63 who took the leap, some were dressed up in superman/women outfits for the challenge while others sported Marie Curie T-shirts.

Pals could even take part in the challenge side by side and abseil down the 140-foot high building on Perth Road together.

This year makes the ninth that the charity have held the abseil fundraiser and over the past eight years they have raised more than £100,000 for Marie Curie Scotland.

The money has helped to pay for more than 5,000 hours of nursing care.