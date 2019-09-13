Abroath woman Ruby’s broken ankle helped her lose four-and-a-half stone

Ruby Hercus suffered excruciating pain when she broke her ankle after slipping in snowy conditions – but says her fitness fightback helped her lose more than four and a half stones.

The 38-year-old, from Arbroath, endured a complicated injury and still needs surgery six years after the accident.

But Ruby reckons it has inspired her to lose 65lbs (around 4.6 stone) along with the support of her five boys.

© DC Thomson

She said: “At first I put on weight with being unable to do anything after breaking my ankle.

“It happened when I was going to pick up my oldest boy at Arbroath Academy and I slipped in the snow.

“I broke my ankle in two places and also broke a heel bone although I didn’t realise that at the time.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“The surgeon said it was the worst ankle break he had seen and it was something you would normally see in an older person.

“I have pins and plates in it and to date I have had eight operations, with another due.

“I knew I had to lose some weight to help my recovery.

“My boys have inspired me to lose the weight and I also joined WW (formerly Weight Watchers) where coach Nancy Ferguson has been great and is now a good friend. I even volunteer to help out at the sessions.”

© DC Thomson

Ruby’s five boys are Kieran, 20; Brian, 17; Jordan, 15; Jamie, 14, and Cameron, 11.

She is a full-time carer to Cameron who has special needs and told how she embarked on a fitness regime after recovering from the initial operation.

She said: “I feel happier and healthier now and go to WW seven times a week while also doing yoga and zumba.

“I lost four and a half stone which is like losing the weight of a small person. But I still have old clothes in the cupboard to remind me I don’t want to go back that way.”

© DC Thomson

Her boys now keep her in check and they no longer fill the shopping trolley with multi-packs of crisps and fizzy drinks, but have replaced them with fresh fruit and veg.

The favourite family dish is chicken and pasta.

Ruby added: “I enjoy cooking more, it brings me joy to see my boys enjoying the food I cook and I have a sense of achievement and pride. I know what we are eating is good for us and all cooked from scratch. This is what it is all about, changing your mindset.”