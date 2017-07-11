Abnormal loads causing delays on key Tayside route this morning

Motorists on the A9 near Perth are being told to expect delays due to two abnormal loads.
Traffic Scotland has tweeted that that traffic has been stopped and is queuing on the northbound towards the Broxden roundabout.
2 abnormal loads on #A9 N/B Broxden roundabout – Inveralmond roundabout🚛
Traffic stopped and queuing⚠ #Perth @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/bIbN0OpCvX
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 11, 2017
One Twitter user responded to the tweet by criticising the timing of the abnormal load.
Novaecosse tweeted: “Through morning peak? Genius! This should be overnight.”
— novaecosse (@novaecosse) July 11, 2017