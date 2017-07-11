Home » News » Local » Perthshire » Abnormal loads causing delays on key Tayside route this morning

Abnormal loads causing delays on key Tayside route this morning

By Stephen Eighteen,

Motorists on the A9 near Perth are being told to expect delays due to two abnormal loads.

Traffic Scotland has tweeted that that traffic has been stopped and is queuing on the northbound towards the Broxden roundabout.

One Twitter user responded to the tweet by criticising the timing of the abnormal load.

Novaecosse tweeted: “Through morning peak? Genius! This should be overnight.”

Sign up for our newsletter!
Show Comments

Cancel