Abertay winners pick up their prizes at Dundee Waterfront event

Students had their eyes on the prize at Abertay University’s annual presentation.

More than 50 award winners received their certificates at a glittering occasion at The Quay on the Waterfront.

The presentation night is always the highlight of the year for students and staff – and this year’s event was no different.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Principal Nigel Seaton was on hand to make the official presentation of awards to students from the university’s three academic schools – applied sciences, design and informatics, and business, law and social sciences.

Mr Seaton said: “Our prizewinners have all worked extremely hard and should be proud of their achievements.

“The success of the university can be measured by such achievements, so let me thank our prizewinners for helping to make Abertay what it is today – a dynamic and innovative university meeting the needs of Scotland’s people and economy now and in the future.”