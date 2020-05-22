Abertay University’s sporting season draws to memorable ‘virtual’ close with personalised video messages from celebrities

Surprise involvement from celebrities such as Judy Murray and rugby legend John Beattie helped bring a memorable close to Abertay University’s sporting season after it was cut short due to Covid-19.

The Abertay Student Sport Awards ordinarily brings the curtain down on the sport year, but this year the event had to be held online.

To ensure the event remained special, famous faces from the world of sport, media and entertainment announced this year’s winners and recorded personal video messages for students.

Judy Murray – an Abertay honorary graduate – announced Pete McKay as the winner of the Spirit of Abertay Award, which recognises an exceptional contribution towards fostering the development of sport at Abertay.

Pete, who studies sports development and coaching, is a tennis coach and has tirelessly promoted the sport across Tayside.

Congrats & well done to Pete @CoachPeteM for all his excellent work & huge thanks to @judymurray – you’re an inspiration to all our students @AbertayUni #SportAwards2020 #TeamTay pic.twitter.com/82l79PErgt — Abertay Sport (@AbertaySport) May 22, 2020

In a personal video, Judy paid tribute to his efforts, describing him as an “exceptional individual”.

She said: “Hello Abertay students. Thank you for letting me part of your student sports awards and giving me the honour of being able to present the Spirit of Abertay Award to an exceptional individual who has done so much to promote sport across the university and beyond.

“He is a tennis coach which, of course, makes me very happy and he is Pete McKay.

“We need lots more Pete McKays across Scotland doing great work to showcase tennis and promote our sport as something that all ages, stages and backgrounds can enjoy.”

Responding to Judy’s words, Pete said: “It was a huge surprise. I feel really proud, obviously Judy is one of the biggest names within tennis in Scotland. I’m so pleased that she has taken the time to record this and make the event that little bit better.

“It’s really exciting to know that someone like her knows who I am. I’m really proud to have won this award, it’s the result of a lot of hard work and I’m glad that it has paid off.”

Rugby legend and presenter John Beattie – also an Abertay honorary graduate – teamed up with BBC Scotland’s Judith Ralston to announce Katie Stott as the winner of the Sword Prize for her “incredible” contribution to the hockey season.

John said: “Katie, I know you’re deflated at the season ending the way it has ended and I know you’re on the verge of a Scotland call-up.

“I know you’re really good at what you do, you’re really popular and I think, speaking as an old sportsman, sport isn’t actually about winning and losing.

“Sport is about friendship and fun and from that comes the winning and losing. I think I speak on behalf of all of us who have been through this that it’s been a tough old time, lockdown.

“But I just want to say well done to you and one day I hope that I’m reading about you in the papers.”

He added: “I hope you have a fantastic life ahead of you.”

Radio 1 DJ and I’m a Celebrity star Adele Roberts also announced the Abertay University Dance Team as the club of the year, while television presenter Amy Irons revealed that the women’s hockey firsts had won the Winning Ways Trophy.

Honorary graduate and Paralympic champion Karen Darke also made an appearance, recording an inspirational message aimed at all sport students at Abertay.

Sport can be inspirational & at challenging times like this we can all do with some inspiration. Here's a message from @AbertayUni Hon Grad @kdarke #SportAward2020 #TeamTay 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/WEsuAthybp — Abertay Sport (@AbertaySport) May 22, 2020

Winners in full

Spirit of Abertay Award: Pete McKay

Club of the Year: Abertay University Dance Team

Winning Ways Award: Women’s hockey firsts

Sword Prize: Katie Stott

Colours: