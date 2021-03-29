Abertay University’s partnership with bank ‘will benefit students’

Abertay University said extended a partnership with a bank for three years will allow it to deliver a range of important projects.

The agreement with Santander, through Santander Universities, will provide £50,000 towards student enterprise support, internships and Abertay Students’ Association activities.

It will also widen support for access students through the Abertay Opportunities Fund.

Backing for entrepreneur hub

The additional funding will support the continued success of Bell Street Ventures, Abertay’s enterprise hub for student and post-graduate start-ups.

Simon Fraser, enterprise officer at Bell Street Ventures, said: “Through the support of Santander Universities, over the past six months Bell Street Ventures has been able to award over £11,000 directly to our students and graduates who are developing businesses.

“This support has come at a vital point for these start-ups, navigating the world of business during unprecedented times, allowing them the time and space to work on their products and services.

“Start-ups and job creation will play an important role in the post-Covid world, so the continued support from Santander will allow more students and graduates to realise their ambitions of starting a business and becoming entrepreneurs.”

Konglomerate Games support

Santander Universities has also helped the multi-award-winning Abertay start-up Konglomerate Games, who develop healthcare video games to improve people’s lives.

In addition to securing a paid internship and grant funding, the company received £30,000 equity free seed funding from Santander, after winning the UK-wide Santander Universities Entrepreneurship Awards last year.

Santander Universities will support Abertay’s careers team to run its internships programme, which matches students to employers to give them workplace experience on real projects.

Benefits for students

Loretta Bresciani, head of fundraising at Abertay, said: “This renewed funding will have tangible benefits for our students in a multitude of ways.

“We are hugely grateful to Santander Universities for backing the student talent we have here at Abertay.”

Matt Hutnell, director, Santander Universities, said: “Santander is committed to supporting higher education as well as local communities across the UK.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with Abertay University for a further three years to ensure we can work together in providing even more opportunities to benefit students and the local community, particularly during this challenging time.”