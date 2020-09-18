Dundee’s Abertay University has been recognised as one of the best in the UK for teaching.

The facility was among the winners in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide.

The Bell Street site has been named as UK University of the Year for Teaching Quality.

It has also come top in Scotland for Social Inclusion.

Professor Nigel Seaton, the university’s principal, said: “The teaching and research we do at Abertay has a profoundly transformative impact, not only on our students, but on the wider community in the city of Dundee and beyond.

“As a small university, and a leader in widening access to higher education, our key focus is on preparing students for the world of work and for a life of learning.

“As principal, I’m extremely proud of the way in which my colleagues consistently deliver on that mission, across all of our programmes.

“We are proud to be the anchor around which Dundee’s thriving tech industries are growing, and of our wider contributions to the regeneration of our city.

“Abertay is a friendly and supportive university and we will all be on hand to help the transition for students to be as easy as possible,” he added.

The leader of Dundee City Council lauded the university for holding its own next to bigger universities in larger cities.

John Alexander said: “Once again, our dynamic city is continuing to punch above it’s weight.

“I’m delighted that Abertay has been recognised as the university of the year in these two areas and they very much deserve that recognition.

“It’s a testament to their dedication to the city, to inclusion and to improving the opportunities for their students.

“We are blessed to have such amazing universities in the city.”

A spokesman for the organisers of the awards said that Abertay’s small class sizes and integrated student support helped to promote personalised learning,

He said: “The university has had a second successive year of stellar results for student satisfaction in the National Student Survey.”

The news of the award comes as the university prepares to open its campus doors to students next week for the first time since lockdown.

This week, the university has marked freshers’ week online in preparation for students returning to the campus on Monday.

The yearly awards coincide with the publication of the new edition of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, now in its 22nd year.