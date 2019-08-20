Abertay University to host Dundee event highlighting video games course success

Abertay University is to hold its first ever Summer Games Show.

The free event at Abertay Student Centre in Dundee on August 29 will showcase work by Masters and Accelerated students from the university’s internationally renowned videogames courses.

A university spokesman said: “The show will feature everything from VR experiences, through to fun puzzle platformers, board games and narrative driven role-playing games.”

The Summer Videogames Show is part of the Dundee-wide Summer of Games, which features a wide range of events all over the city, including the upcoming UK Games Fund Awards at the V&A Museum.

Show curator Clare Brennan said: “Abertay is celebrating its 25th anniversary of being granted university status, and five consecutive years of being ranked number one in Europe for videogames education.”