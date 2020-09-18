Abertay University study which found link between French kissing and income inequality wins Ig Nobel prize

An Abertay University researcher has won a global award for his study that discovered a link between income inequality and how often people French kiss.

Dr Christopher Watkins and his colleagues were recognised at the annual Ig Nobel awards, which acknowledges research that ‘makes you laugh, then think.’

The team were presented with the Ig Nobel prize for Economics during an online ceremony by Professor Frances Arnold, a former recipient of the Nobel prize for chemistry.

Dr Watkins’ cross-cultural study involved 2,300 participants from 13 different countries across six continents.

Respondents were asked a range of questions including how often they French kissed their partner and how important they thought kissing was.

The study revealed that people who lived in less economically equal nations said they kissed their partners more often.

Dr Watkins said: “I am very happy to have received the award alongside my co-authors. I thank those who supported the research, as well as the Ig Nobel panel for honouring us with this prize.”

“Although it’s a shame not to have been able to attend the Harvard ceremony in person due to the pandemic, I look forward to experiencing the atmosphere of the ceremony in the future.”

To view the full study visit: www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-43267-7