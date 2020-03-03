Abertay University students transform everyday items into games and custom built controllers

Students at Abertay University have been getting creative by transforming everyday items into games and custom built controllers.

The Alt Controller Jam Showcase will take place this week to highlight the work done by the students as a part of a week-long challenge where they were asked to come up with a game prototype and a unique control method.

Games playable at the event include, RGB, a game where players have to run, jump or crouch on coloured pads to control their character and the faster they move in real life, the faster they move in the game.

Chair Raisers allows players to travel round a virtual race track using real office chairs, while another game uses a converted store mannequin to raise awareness of domestic abuse.

The game is based on research carried out by PhD student Robyn McMillan, who said: “As players explore our game they will uncover both positive and negative memories. It is a difficult subject, but we’re hoping that it will encourage people to engage in important conversations.”

Dmitrii Gruzdev part of the team behind RGB said: “I’m looking forward to seeing people try our game. Our goal was to make something fun and I think we’ve achieved that.”

The showcase is free and takes place on Friday March 6 from 5-7pm in Abertay’s Kydd Building.