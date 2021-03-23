Abertay University student wins £1,200 to help goalkeeper training academy business take off

An Abertay University student has won £1,200 to help take his goalkeeper training academy business and glove brand to the next level.

Calum Brodie, 23, has been announced as a winner of the Scottish Institute for Enterprise (SIE) Fresh Ideas competition for his business start-up idea – to create a specialised goalkeeper training academy in Tayside.

From a shortlist of 14 finalists, Calum’s innovation and entrepreneurial skills secured him one of the five top prizes of £1,200 and dedicated support from business advisors to develop his business- BGK Academy.

Calum said: “BGK started out as a desire to improve the standard of training and support available to grassroot goalkeepers in Scotland, and I’m amazed at how quickly it has grown over the last year.

“We’re now working with goalkeepers across the east coast and beyond, providing them with the skills, knowledge and equipment they need to enhance their goalkeeper skills and abilities.

“The Academy is designed to test and enhance performance in a safe and fun environment and I’m really proud to see it continue to evolve.

“The funding and support from SIE will go a long way towards accelerating the training and coaching opportunities that are currently available, and I’m really excited to be a part of a dedicated entrepreneurial network that will open new doors for BGK Academy.”

The competition, hosted by SIE, is designed to accelerate early-stage ideas and support Scotland’s most ambitious young people grow an idea into a viable business or social enterprise.

Over 240 students from across the country entered into the competition for 2020-21.

Fiona Godsman, Chief Executive of Scottish Institute for Enterprise, said: “The judging panel were all incredibly enthused at the diverse and innovative start-up models brought forward by the finalists, with ideas promoting an inclusive agenda across a wide variety of sectors including healthcare, the arts and technology.

“The winning ideas have reinforced the thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem that we have here in Scotland.

“As Scotland’s longest-running national student enterprise competition for early-stage ideas, SIE has helped nurture thousands of start-up businesses which, in many cases, we have watched flourish into successful firms operating across the globe.

“It has been an incredibly rewarding journey and we wish all of our 2021 finalists the very best of luck as they venture into the next stage of their business.”