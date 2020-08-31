Abertay University helps to organise first fully online Women in Games Global Conference

A conference celebrating woman in videogames is to take place completely online for the first time.

Abertay University is helping to organise the first fully digital Women in Games Global Conference, an event which celebrates and showcases the work of women in the videogames industry.

So far over 500 people have signed up to the event, breaking previous attendance records.

The event will include live-streamed talks, panel discussions, workshops as well as networking opportunities and an interactive virtual expo showcasing new games, tech, products and services.

Abertay’s Professor Ruth Falconer, Head of Division of Games Technology and Mathematics is part of the organising committee. She said: “The line-up at this year’s Women in Games Global conference is of the highest calibre, despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic.

“We are pleased with our speaker line-up exemplifying the diverse perspectives, voices and subject areas of the Games Industry.

“We hope to bring a playful element to the virtual conference. I am confident that attendees will enjoy a unique, interactive, fun and informative experience alongside a fantastic opportunity to network.”

Professor Falconer is also curating the education theme which will feature in talks and panels. Subject areas including, powering-up women, education and the industry, and career stories from both students and academics will feature.

She is also an executive member for Women in Games and was recently named as one of the 100 most influential women in the industry.

She added: “Here at Abertay, we are committed to being a leading voice in the Women in Games movement.

“Women continue to be underrepresented in the games industry, and we are proud of the part we are playing to help change that.

“Female games graduates from Abertay have gone on to have a huge impact on the industry, working on highly successful and acclaimed games such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Fall Guys and Minecraft.”

The conference will take place from September 7 to September 13.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Free student tickets can be found here.