Abertay University Football Club’s kit tribute to team-mate who died

A university football team has paid tribute to a much missed team-mate by emblazoning his name on their new club jersey.

Ross Cook died after being struck by a train in Dumfriesshire in February last year.

The 19-year-old had been an integral part of Abertay University Football Club and had also represented Newburgh Juniors.

Following his death, Abertay retired the number 5 jersey in his honour and held a race night earlier this year to celebrate his life.

Now, thanks to donations from Ross’s family and friends, the club has been able to etch his name on its new red shirts.

Club president Elliot McPhelim said the players were delighted with how the new tops looked, after debuting them in a match against Glasgow University.

Elliot said: “The money was from the collection at Ross’s funeral.

“His family and friends kindly donated some money to both the club and the Sanquhar Academy PE department.

“Ross was a great player and a big personality at Abertay University.

“When the family gave us the money we decided to honour Ross with ‘Forever Abertay Ross Cook’ emblazoned across the front of the tops.”

The new kits got off to a winning start with a 5-1 thumping of Glasgow University.

Elliot said they would also be getting a run-out today – against Polepark in the Saturday Morning League in Dundee.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

He added: “I think everyone has been delighted with how they look.”

Former players have also placed orders to snap up the jersey.

Elliot added: “The club will be able to wear these jerseys for years to come.

“We also had former Abertay players getting in contact looking to buy them.”

Hundreds of people have gone online to give the top their seal of approval.

One social media user said: “That’s just fantastic guys – well done.”