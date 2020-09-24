Abertay students angry after positive Covid-19 case places them in lockdown

The mood among Abertay University students put in lockdown has been described as “angry” and “confused”.

JJ Johnson is one of 500 occupants at Parker House placed in quarantine after a male resident tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

A further two positive cases linked to the student accommodation building were confirmed yesterday.

JJ said: “It started when the ambulances came to the gates and picked up the guy who tested positive.

“I was out at the time for the in-person class that I get once a week. When I came back my flatmates just sort of told me that someone had tested positive for the virus.

“A couple of hours passed with us not really knowing what was going on, and then it came out that we just aren’t allowed to go out.

“I think it’s going to be for two weeks, but obviously that could be subject to change.”

Students have been banned from leaving the Parker Street building entirely, and instructed not to mix with others indoors.

The 18-year-old added: “We don’t know how long the person has had the virus for, just that they were diagnosed positive with the virus on Tuesday.

“There’s a messenger chat with all the residents in it and it’s just getting filled all day with people who are angry and confused.

“Lots of people are worried about the impact that it’s going to have on people’s mental health, and I guess I kind of am too. I’m also starting to lose any sort of work ethic to do my coursework or anything like that.”

JJ also thinks that it’s unlikely that all students will be tested for the virus.

He said: “They did ask me if I had any contact with the guy that tested positive but I said no, I don’t know him.

“I don’t think I’ll be tested, because if they’re testing me then they’ll be testing everyone else in Parker House and I don’t see that happening.”

NHS Tayside’s Health Protection Team said it was investigating three positive case and a small number of suspected cases of Covid-19 linked to Parker House.

Due to the “high risk” of virus transmission in shared student accommodation, residents were being asked to self isolate until further contact tracing has been completed.

Dr Daniel Chandler, Associate Director of Public Health said: “Further investigation and contact tracing are continuing and we will review this advice in the coming days. It is really important that any residents who develop symptoms book a test as soon as possible.”

Professor Nigel Seaton, Principal of Abertay University, said, “Our students in Parker House are being supported to self-isolate safely and we will remain in regular daily contact with them.”