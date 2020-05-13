Abertay student runs 100km in eight days to help raise funds for girls’ football academy

An Abertay University student has run more than 100 kilometres to help forge a football future for girls across Dundee.

Georgia Carter set herself the challenge of running the 62 miles between her family home in Aberdeen and Tannadice to raise money for Dundee United Community Trust’s new Girls’ Academy – and completed the distance in eight days.

The 20-year-old, who works as a girls’ and women’s development officer at the club, is staying with her family in Aberdeen during lockdown.

She split the distance locally over eight days, with rest periods in between.

“I saw a lot of people doing these running challenges and I thought I could do something to help the trust during lockdown,” Georgia explained.

“I decided to look up the distance between my home and Tannadice and it was 104 kilometres – I reckoned I could do that.

“I usually work with the DUFC Community Trust and with the girls teams, and the academy at the club, so that’s why I chose them.”

Georgia, who will be going into the third year of her Sports Science course at Abertay, admits the challenge has been harder than she initially expected.

She said: “I did 14 kilometres on my first day and I was absolutely knackered – I thought, ‘what have I got myself into?’

“It’s nowhere near easy, but after days two and three, I must have got used to it and after I had my rest day I was really energised.”

Georgia has already smashed her initial fundraising target and is hopeful all the money raised will go towards helping the girls at the newly-established academy.

Georgia added: “Every single one of the players have been working hard over this break and the attitude shown is incredible.

“The target was £300 and the feedback has been really good. It’s already raised more than £800 and the challenge is not even finished yet. Everyone across the club and the supporters have been really supportive.

“Hopefully this challenge can show people that you can achieve something if you put your mind to it. Maybe some of the girls will look at it at and think, ‘I could maybe play for Scotland one day’.”

To donate to Georgia’s fundraising effort, visit the Just Giving website and search for run-4-duct.