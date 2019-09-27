Abertay student refused entry to Dundee University gig in ‘mix up’

A student has hit out after being denied entry to a music gig despite having a valid student ticket.

Caolan Keenan, who is in second year at Abertay University, and his three friends were refused entry to see the band Amazons play on Monday night because their IDs were from Abertay and not Dundee University.

This was despite the event, which was held at the Church venue on Ward Road, being advertised as being free to all students.

Caolan said: “My friends and I turned up at the venue around 7.10pm because we wanted to beat the queues.

“But despite having printed valid student tickets obtained before arrival, our entry was declined due to providing an Abertay University student ID rather than a Dundee University student ID.”

The students were then told if they wanted to see the band, they would have to fork out £7 to pay for entry at the door.

Caolan said: “The price for general entry was originally advertised at £5 but that had gone up to £7 because you were paying on the door.

“Maybe they were counting on people not kicking up a fuss and just paying it, but my friends and I decided just to leave it.”

The ethical hacking student admits he is confused as to why he and his friends were not permitted to use their Abertay IDs.

Caolan said: “I would understand if it was being held at the Dundee union but it wasn’t, it was a neutral venue.

“It was advertised on Facebook and on the website as a free student event as well and nowhere did it say you have to go to a certain uni to use the free student tickets.”

The ticket debacle meant that Caolan and his mates ended up missing the band play, much to their disappointment.

The 19-year-old said: “I was looking forward to the gig because it is not often you get a band this big playing an intimate show. I won’t be going back there either.”

A spokesman for Church denied responsibilty for the students being refused entry, highlighting the event was being run by an external promoter.

He said: “We had little to no involvement with this show.

“It was the promoter’s staff who were on the door on the evening and hired the venue to run the event.”

The promoter, Seed Marketing Agency, were approached for comment.