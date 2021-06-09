A law student who sparked complaints for making “offensive” comments, including saying “women have vaginas” has been cleared of all wrongdoing.

Lisa Keogh was reported by classmates at Abertay University for comments made during a debate, including saying “the difference in physical strength of men versus women is a fact”.

Fellow law students said her comments were offensive and discriminatory, which led to a misconduct investigation against Ms Keogh, 29, and a row over the university’s free speech stance.

Now Ms Keogh has received a letter from the chair of the student disciplinary board, informing her that all the complaints against her have been dismissed.

‘Victory’

Ms Keogh said: “Yesterday I received a letter from Abertay University dismissing all the complaints made against me.

“This is a victory.

“As overjoyed as I am about this decision, I am saddened that I went through this at such a critical time in my university career.

“The very end of my period at Abertay is now tarnished with these bad memories and I worry that my final grades will have been affected by this.

“I will not feel comfortable attending any graduation event. Although Abertay has decided I’m innocent of all charges, the ordeal I have been through has been a punishment in itself.”

Last month the principal of Abertay defended the university’s stance on free speech in the wake of the row.

Professor Nigel Seaton said the university would not comment on a disciplinary investigation but did not in any way “stifle” controversial or challenging debate

More to follow.