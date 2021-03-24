Abertay ranked best university in Europe for video games for seventh consecutive year

Abertay University has again ranked as the best destination for video games education in Europe.

The Princeton Review said the teaching of VR and videogame programming in Dundee was “superlative”.

As well as topping the European leagues, Abertay has ranked among the top 20 institutes in the world for undergraduate games courses and in the top 10 at the postgraduate level.

The rankings place the Dundee campus among schools such as Becker College and New York University.

The Princeton Review considers the University of Central Florida to have the world’s greatest postgrad videogame course.

Rob Franek, editor-in-chief at The Princeton Review, said: “The schools on our 2021 list all offer standout programs for students considering careers in game design.

“Their faculties are superlative. Their facilities are state-of-the-art. Their alumni include many of the video game industry’s most prominent artists, designers, developers, and entrepreneurs.”

Abertay has now topped the European rankings for seven consecutive years.

Professor Gregor White, dean of Abertay’s school of design and informatics, said: “It is fantastic to be ranked so prominently in the Princeton Review, which reflects the talent and hard work shown by our colleagues across what has been a very challenging year.

“The global videogames industry is growing at a rapid rate and with so many exciting games, cyber and tech developments in Dundee there has never been a better time to study at Abertay.”

Last year, Abertay topped the teaching quality category in the 2021 Sunday Times UK University of the Year rankings.

Other technology developments at Abertay

Earlier this week, it was announced that Abertay will support a new 5G innovation hub in Dundee.

The university will also be part of the 4,000 seat esports arena that is planned for city’s waterfront.

Abertay has said it will develop a range of new degree courses related to the global esports job market.

Dundee and videogames

The City of Discovery might be known for its Three Js — jute, jam and journalism — but in recent decades videogames has become one of its key sectors.

The likes of Lemmings and Grand Theft Auto all boast origins in the city.

More recently, the console adaptation of Minecraft was carried out at Dundee-based 4J Studios.