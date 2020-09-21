Abertay pledge to keep students safe as they warn ‘this will not be a normal year’

With Covid-19 cases on the increase across Scotland, Abertay University has vowed it will keep returning students safe.

As they return to a “limited” campus life this week, students and staff are being asked to sign up to a new Responsibility & Respect pledge – to protect themselves and the wider Dundee community.

Abertay University Principal Professor Nigel Seaton said: “Over the last few months we have worked hard to ensure the Abertay campus is ready to accommodate the safe but limited return of students and staff for face-to-face teaching.

“This pledge is an important part of these measures, recognising the role we can and must play as individuals to protect ourselves, our friends and colleagues, and the wider community of Dundee.”

Universities across Scotland are welcoming back students, but events traditionally associated with fresher’s week are being put on hold.

On Friday principal professor Sally Mapstone asked University of St Andrews students to go into voluntary lockdown over the weekend, warning the current pandemic is “just as serious” as it was when it peaked in March.

An Abertay University spokesman said its pledge had been created in partnership with trade union representatives and the Abertay Students’ Association.

It was launched as students return to mainly online classes, with some limited face-to-face sessions at the campus.

He said: “Students make a vital contribution to Dundee’s local economy and to the creative and cultural vibrancy of the city.

“However, this will not be a normal year, with minimal time allowed on campus for teaching and tight restrictions around both staff and student attendance.

“Comprehensive measures have been taken to allow for a limited return to campus for students and some teaching staff.

“They include one way systems, hand sanitising stations, social distancing measures, enhanced cleaning and a sign-in system to allow for contact tracing.

“The University is following strict Scottish Government guidelines and has made all students aware of the rules, and their own responsibilities, particularly around social gatherings.”

Maureen Guild from Unite the Union said: “We hope the pledge will encourage positive behaviour by colleagues and students. Unite will continue to work with the University over the coming months to ensure the continued safety of staff and students.”

Daniela Bandeva, President of Abertay Students Union, added: “We are pleased to sign up to this pledge, and are committed to doing all we can to ensure students remain safe and the local community remains protected.”

The pledge commitments include: wearing a face covering where required on campus along with regular hand washing and sanitising; social distancing and following guidelines to get around campus safely.

Also self-isolating if suffering from coronavirus symptoms, and following Test & Protect procedures as well as treating students, staff and the wider community with kindness and respect.