Abertay Housing to manage 43 new Dundee social homes being built

Abertay Housing Association has been awarded the contract to manage a new social housing development in Charleston.

A total of 43 properties are to be built on the site of the old primary school off Dunholm Road and Abertay will oversee the work.

The deal is worth £30,000 while the work is to be carried out by a company from the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The firm, Graham Harper Consulting, is based at Cherry Tree Park, Balerno, Midlothian, and beat five competitors to the construction contract.

News of the management deal was released by Public Sector in Scotland which is a body set up to ensure a wide range of goods and services from street lighting to MRI scanners are being resourced properly.

The group also safeguards the spending of taxpayers’ money and accounts for £8 billion worth of spending each year.