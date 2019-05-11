Abertay Digital Graduate show expected to bring thousands to Dundee

Abertay Digital Graduate Show has kicked off – and it’s expected to draw thousands of visitors over the coming days.

Celebrating the achievements of final year students from Abertay University’s internationally-acclaimed School of Design and Informatics, the event features everything from video games and virtual reality experiences, through to animation, 3D modelling, character and concept design, coding, augmented reality and illustration.

Show curator Clare Brennan, a visual arts lecturer at Abertay, said: “There’s a huge appetite for all things games in Dundee this year and I’m delighted our students have had such great success – both in terms of the quality of their work and the diverse range of topics they are using games to explore.

“Abertay is an international leader in video games teaching and research and the work included in the show is very often right on the cutting edge of new innovation and design, giving our audiences unique insights into design processes.”