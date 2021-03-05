Abertay archives project pairs Dundee Young Carers with voices of the past

Pioneering women who shaped the history of Abertay University are being celebrated during Dundee Women’s Festival.

Abertay began life as Dundee Technical Institute in 1888 and specialised in arts, science and textiles training.

The Abertay archives project has created a collection of videos featuring female graduates and academics to provide a snapshot of the university’s heritage.

Forgotten voices

The project is bringing forgotten voices from the university’s past to life and will go into the digital archives ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Two of the interviewees are Jenny McNeil, one of the first graduates of Scotland’s first science-based nursing degree in the 1970s, and Louise Giblin, a bio-technology graduate who was a founding member of the university’s first LGBT society.

Both women speak of how their experiences of Abertay, and the university’s predecessor institutions, have impacted their lives and shaped their career paths.

Louise said: “Times were different then and it wasn’t so easy to be out and proud.

“It wasn’t as accepted in society as it is today.

“It was 30 years ago so there’s great leaps forward now.

“It was a great time to get involved and again it gave me a real political awakening to see how other people have to deal with situations in their life.

“Now I’m the chair of my trade union for SEPA and I still believe in equality for every person and every person should be treated the same.”

Abertay’s archives team invited two ‘young ambassadors’ from Dundee Young Carers to conduct the interviews after forging strong links with the organisation during the university’s 25th anniversary commemorations.

Jenny said: “It was a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing course and at that time in 1975 the majority of nurses weren’t degree trained, whereas now today they are.

“The idea of nurse degree courses was relatively new and in Dundee it was the first science-based course so it was a really important thing that happened and developed in Dundee and it was so exciting for our group to be the first class.

“The course was new too and it was new to the group of us, but also to all the tutors and the nurses that we met over the period of our training, so everyone was learning together which was interesting, and, sometimes, a little bit challenging.

“Computers weren’t really something that were used on a regular basis but it’s amazing now just to see how much has developed.”

Valuable experience for both sides

Dr Rebecca Wade, a passionate STEMM ambassador who teaches on Abertay’s Civil and Environmental Engineering course, was interviewed as part of the project.

She said: “I was honoured to be part of this project for Dundee Women’s Festival.

“One of the best parts of my job is getting to show how rewarding studying and working in STEMM can be and how it can positively impact the planet.

“I hope projects like these help inspire future generations of women and girls to consider giving it a go.”

Abertay archivist, Ruaraidh Wishart, said having the young people on board was a valuable experience for both sides.

He added: “We are thrilled to be part of the Dundee Women’s Festival again this year and cannot wait to share the stories of these fascinating women with the public.

“They have been – and still are – powerful voices that really demonstrate how the university experience can help shape careers, perspectives and lives.

“We’re also incredibly proud of our Young Ambassadors – remarkable women themselves – who recorded the interviews while also balancing caring responsibilities and their schoolwork.

“They have done a wonderful job in drawing out the experiences and stories from our subjects.

“After the festival, these videos will be preserved in the archives for future generations.”

The Abertay 25 project marked the quarter-century anniversary of Abertay achieving university status and was funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The project explored Dundee’s history through the university’s archives, with outreach activities including First of the Abertay Firsts which showcased 25 people and innovations, as well as the Memories Re-animated memory exchange scheme.

The Dundee Young Carers video project is now live on the Abertay University website ahead of the official launch of Dundee Women’s Festival on March 8.

Annie Keir Lamont paved the way for local female politicians to make strides

Dundee Technical Institute’s earliest recorded female student is Annie F Butchart who gained a first class certificate and prize in Practical Chemistry in the 1893-94 session.

Another early student was Annie Keir Lamont who studied magnetism and electricity and telegraphy and telephony in 1903-04.

She went on to a career in the General Post Office and was also a published poet.

She also became a well-respected figure in the male-dominated world of Dundee politics.

Tragic death in 1926

As a member of the Dundee Parliament debating society, she became its first ever female Leader of the Opposition in 1925.

If she had been elected, she would have been Dundee’s first ever female councillor.

Tragically, she would not gain that role later as she died in 1926.

Her legacy was to pave the way for local female politicians after her, like Lily Miller who was Dundee’s first female councillor in 1935, and Florence Horsbrugh, who became Dundee’s first MP in 1931.

Mr Wishart said: “She also left a legacy specifically for us – an amazing letter addressed specifically to us here in the 21st century.

“It was written for the Dundee General Post Office’s time capsule in 1921 and was included with photographs, newspaper cuttings, and other letters from the great and the good of Dundee, like the Lord Provost.

“When the capsule was opened as per instructions in August 2014 it was Annie’s letter that generated the most excitement and attention.

“She told us about life as a telegraphist in 1921, advances in technology, and wage discrimination against women telegraphists.

“She expressed her office’s general dislike of Churchill as Dundee’s MP, and a hope that by the 21st century there would have been a female Prime Minister.

“She predicted other things – that telegraphy would be replaced by something else remarkable and unimaginable as a means of communication, and amazingly that despite the carnage of the First World War there would soon be another ‘ghastlier Armageddon’.

“We know now that tragically there was.

“But to me, the most amazing thing about her letter is how hopeful she was despite the circumstances of the recent past, and everything she feared for the future.”