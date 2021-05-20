Aberfeldy cat baffles owner by bringing home seasoning and live rabbit

A cat left his Aberfeldy owner baffled after he returned home this week with a packet of seasoning for “chicken in red wine”.

Local cat Seamus regularly brings home surprises for his owner Chelsea Taylor, including a live rabbit earlier this week.

Seamus has his own Instagram account where Chelsea charts his adventures, but she said he had “outdone himself” with his most recent surprise.

Chelsea shared a picture of three-year-old Seamus alongside the packet of Schwartz seasoning he had brought through his cat flap on Thursday morning.

‘I’m worried he’s ruined someone’s dinner plans’

Taking to Facebook, she asked if anyone had lost the seasoning: “This is a serious post believe it or not. Is anyone missing this from their kitchen?

“My cat Seamus has just very casually brought it through the cat flap and now I’m genuinely worried he’s just ruined someone’s dinner plans.”

Chelsea told The Courier that it was a surprise most mornings to see what Seamus had brought home.

She said the friendly feline was quite well known in Aberfeldy, adding: “He’s often going into people’s houses and going away in the car with them.

“We had a live rabbit last week through the cat flap. That was interesting because it was running around the house and causing chaos.”

I’m starting to worry it will be next door’s dog through the cat flap

Chelsea said she was just a little worried about what could be next through the cat flap.

She added: “I actually joked with my neighbour, who has a cocker spaniel, that everything coming through the cat flap is getting bigger and bigger.

“I’m starting to worry it will be next door’s dog through the cat flap.”

No one claimed ownership after Chelsea’s post on Facebook, but members of the local Facebook community group found the post funny.

Cat burglar

One person said: “I’m sorry but I actually snorted with laughter there.”

A second gave Seamus a new nickname: “Seamus the famous cat burglar.”

Others suggested Seamus was giving Chelsea a hint about what he wanted for dinner.

Margaret said: “Better start cooking. Looks like he knows what he wants for dinner.”

Another local added: “Next time it’ll just be the full chicken and bottle of wine.”