Aberdeen’s P&J Live hosts major new Love Your Home Expo

Love Your Home Expo is coming to P&J Live next spring – and organisers say it will be the first large-scale exhibition in Scotland in 2021.

The brand-new event will be at the north-east venue from April 16 to 18 and aims to showcase every aspect of the home, from buying and selling to renovations, home improvements, interiors, lifestyle and living.

Bursting with ideas

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live said: “This brand new show will be bursting with new ideas for the home, just what the people of the North-east need to look forward to after enduring many restrictions on normal life for so long.”

Organisers, Adventum Events, say it will inspire visitors to make their homes work for them and create their dream space, especially as many people are spending an extra eight hours a day at home in recent months, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Event director Nina Briggs said: “In current times people are spending so much time at home so we feel it is a perfect opportunity to launch such a show.

“Visitors will be able to see a range of products up close to suit any home or budget all under the one roof. They will be able to browse our luxurious room sets, watch our expert demos, learn from our in-house experts and shop at our extensive exhibitors stands.”

She added the expo would have ideas for people of any age, with ideas and options for every budget.

New way of life

Nina said: “Everyone uses their home differently but recently we’ve had to adapt to a new way of life and our homes have become our workplace, gym, place of relaxation and so much more so we want to help visitors get the most from their home.”

Organisers said a recent survey of 2,000 people found homeowners were loving their homes more than ever after spending an extra eight hours a day there due to Covid-19 restrictions. People were also spending £592 on average on new furniture, security and building work to make it feel like more of a home.

Food and drink

Love Your Home Expo will offer more than 150 exhibitors, locally produced food and drink options, fun activities for kids, along with free parking and entry for kids.

There is a show launch ticket offer of two tickets for the price of one until November 30. The standard ticket price £12.50.

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.pandjlive.com