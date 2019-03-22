Aberdeen’s delight at Dundee and Dundee United loan pair

The work of on-loan Tannadice Street temporary employees Scott Wright and Mark Reynolds has delighted their permanent boss Derek McInnes.

In January, the Aberdeen manager loaned out winger Scott Wright to Dundee for the rest of the season and defender Mark Reynolds to Dundee United on a similar basis.

He’s been monitoring their performances since and is more than happy with the reports he’s been getting.

Wright has scored twice and had several assists in his seven games so far.

And Reynolds’ form, as he recovers from major knee surgery he underwent after being injured during the pre-season build-up, has earned repeated praise from Tangerines boss Robbie Neilson, who’s made him captain.

The Dons also let attacker Bruce Anderson head for Dunfermline.

He’s been among the goals for the rejuvenated Pars and will be a threat to United’s promotion push when the teams clash down at East End Park on Tuesday night.

“We have watched Mark, Bruce and Scott every game, either myself or one of the staff or scouting team,” said the Dons boss.

“All three are contributing to their respective teams.

“Scott is contributing well at Dundee and Mark is doing well at United, so long may that continue.”

McInnes said he had discussed the pros and cons of Reynolds’ move to Tannadice before leaving the final decision with him.

The Pittodrie manager said: “I spoke to Mark and he made the decision he wanted to go out on loan. We based it on the fact he was coming back from a serious injury and he had to go and play games. He has seen the benefit of that. For me, he is still our player.”

McInnes is also delighted with the form of Anderson.

“Wee Bruce is on fire. His report last week against Alloa was that he didn’t do a lot in the game but he took his goal brilliantly,” he said.

“Since Bruce has gone down there, Dunfermline have gone right up.”

McInnes or one of his staff will be in the stand at Tannadice tomorrow as Reynolds leads United out for their Championship clash with Alloa Athletic.