Aberdeen v Dundee United: Where on free-to-air TV can you watch Sunday’s New Firm Scottish Cup quarter-final?

Dundee United’s Scottish Cup quarter-final trip to Aberdeen will take place on Sunday afternoon, it has been announced.

The last-eight New Firm clash was set up after United saw off Forfar Athletic in the fourth round thanks to a second-half Peter Pawlett strike at Station Park on Friday.

Aberdeen defeated Livingston on penalties on Saturday in new boss Stephen Glass’ first game at the helm as the Dundonian prepares to welcome the team he supported as a boy to Pittodrie this weekend.

What TV channel is Aberdeen v Dundee United in the Scottish Cup quarter-final on?

The match has been selected for live coverage by BBC Scotland and will kick off at 2.30pm on Sunday.

The BBC Scotland channel can be found at:

TalkTalk – 9

BT TV – 9

Freeview – 9

Sky – 115/876

Virgin Media – 108

FreeSat – 174

The BBC broadcast United’s 1-0 win at Forfar last week, with a large section of the Tangerines’ support unhappy with the coverage, particularly pundit Richard Foster’s comments about Benjamin Siegrist.

What has been said in the build-up?

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon said: “We’re into the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup and that sounds good.

“It’s incredible to be just 90 minutes from Hampden.

“For us, it’s what Dundee United should be all about, contesting cup ties in the latter stages and that’s what we’ve always said we wanted to build back towards.

“It’ll be a massive quarter final between two Premiership teams.

“It’ll be a brilliant tie and one we’re really looking forward to. It’s just a pity it’s not going to have a crowd.”

New Dons gaffer Stephen Glass said of their win over Livi in the last round: “The spirit in the group was brilliant. We asked them at half-time to not panic. The second-half performance was unbelievable and deserved a win.

“We were strong minded to keep trusting what we were doing and got our rewards. The players can take great belief from this and there’s a lot of positivity in the dressing-room now.”