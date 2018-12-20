Aberdeen thumping proves we need new signings, says Dundee boss Jim McIntyre

Dundee’s thumping at the hands of Aberdeen has strengthened boss Jim McIntyre’s desire to bring in reinforcements during the winter transfer window.

The Dens gaffer branded his side “meek” as they were “bullied” by the Dons in a 5-1 hammering.

Two goals in the first half for striker Sam Cosgrove, two for defender Andy Considine and one for youngster Connor McLennan had the dominant Dons cruising to victory.

And that display has only reinforced the manager’s view that new faces are needed to get Dundee out of relegation trouble.

He said: “We know work is needed to be done. That was always going to be the case no matter the result.

“We’ve got some good players but we need some help.

“We’re bottom for a reason so we’ve got to try to strengthen otherwise it’ll be a long season.

“I don’t look at where we are just now.

“I look at performances, responsibility taken by players in games and the consistency of what we’ve been getting, the decisions being made when a couple of things go against us and how we react.

“That’s what I look at and will determine what I need.”

Right from kick-off the Dark Blues were second best as Aberdeen moved to within a point of leaders Rangers.

Cosgrove’s strikes in 16 and 44 minutes sealed the points before calamity at a corner where Andy Boyle and Nathan Ralph bundled each other over to allow Andy Considine a free header just after the break signalled a long second half ahead for the Dark Blues.

The manager said: “It wasn’t good enough. Simple. No excuses. We were miles off it. Aberdeen were stronger and quicker and bullied us.

“We were too meek. We need to show far far more.

“When you look at the corners and losing at set-plays – you’re assigned a man and it’s not the first time I’ve seen it.

“It was frustrating and disappointing. It was our game in hand but it was an opportunity.”

Gensy Kusunga and Lewis Spence were both forced off through injury.

Jim added: “Kusunga looks like he’s hurt his hamstring. Spence is fine, he just aggravated a nerve. He could maybe have played on.”