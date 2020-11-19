Aberdeen FC steward spat at Aldi staff and wrote abusive remarks in blood in Dundee cell

A football steward spat at an Aldi worker and used his own blood to write expletives about the police during a drunken onslaught sparked by a break-up.

Matthew Edgerton stripped naked, tried to bite a police officer and urinated on the door of a cell after being arrested.

The 27-year-old had turned to booze after splitting up from his girlfriend the day before embarking on a rampage.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Edgerton was locked up for 12 months after pleading guilty to the offences.

Suspicious staff at Aldi in The Stack clocked a visibly drunk Edgerton in the alcohol aisle with a trolley, a basket and a rucksack where he was seen to place a bottle of gin into the bag.

Edgerton saw red after being stopped at the exit and removed his clothing while challenging officers to a fight.

“The accused then spat at one of the workers which landed on the floor,” prosecutor Stewart Duncan said.

“He took a beer can out of his bag and threw it against the wall. The accused left and remained in the car park area waving his arms.

“Police were contacted and the accused became aggressive, making threats such as ‘I don’t care if I hit a woman’.”

Edgerton, a previous offender, was arrested and placed into a police vehicle before repeatedly striking his head off the inside of the vehicle.

After arriving at police headquarters, Edgerton was naked and bloodied from a cut on his head.

Mr Duncan added: “He threatened to bite his fingers off and said he would use his clothing to hang himself.

“He attempted to bite an officer on the hand and continued to kick out while being restrained.

“The accused then tried to spit on another officer but a spit hood had been applied.”

Edgerton was placed on constant observations in his cell and used the blood from his wound to write words including “pigs” on the walls. He also urinated on the cell door.

Appearing from custody, Edgerton, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted stealing a bottle of gin and spitting at an employee of Aldi on September 5 before threatening staff with violence and throwing a can of beer against a wall.

He also admitted failing to give police his details, acting aggressively, making threats of violence, threatening to spit on police and removing his clothing.

Edgerton pleaded guilty to trying to bite PC William Collins’ hand and attempting to spit on PC Andrew Irvine.

On September 6, Edgerton threatened police in the cell area before urinating on a cell door and writing expletives with his blood on the walls.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith said Edgerton had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and had been drinking heavily on top of his medication.

Mr Parker-Smith said Edgerton had been working as a football steward at Aberdeen FC games and as a taxi marshal in Dundee.

“This happened on a Saturday and he split up with his girlfriend on the Friday,” he said.

“He was feeling very depressed and drank alcohol.”

An unimpressed Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “You have got a bad record. You may well have your own problems but, really, you got yourself into this situation. I don’t see any alternative but a custodial sentence.”