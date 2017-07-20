Bat-wielding hooligans have battered Aberdeen fans in a Bosnian bar.

Around 50 Dons fans, who are in the country for tonight’s Europa League clash with NK Siroki Brijeg, were ambushed by the masked yobs at the Black Dog Bar in Mostar’s Old Town district.

Thugs fired flares into the innocent fans and before attacking them with baseball bats and iron bars.

Evening Express reporter Sean Wallace was hit on the head with a metal bar and on the thigh by a flare.

Some Aberdeen fans ran into the bar to escape but the hooligans threw a flare inside.

Those who did not get inside the bar had to endure the attack.

An Aberdeen fan sustained a bad head wound and was hospitalised.