Aberdeen and Celtic games cancelled after Covid-19 rules broken, announces Nicola Sturgeon

Celtic and Aberdeen have had their next two matches postponed after their players broke lockdown rules.

Nicola Sturgeon demanded the cancellation after Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli flew to Spain, failed to quarantine, then played in a match.

Ms Sturgeon said this was a “flagrant breach” of the guidelines, while Celtic manager Neil Lennon said he was “livid” after the “incredibly selfish” player went “rogue”.

The previous weekend, eight Aberdeen players broke lockdown regulations by visiting a city bar together.

There have since been five confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Angus area, thought to be in Montrose, reported to be linked to the Aberdeen outbreak of coronavirus.

A further 54 people have been identified as being at risk from the virus, and given advice on self-isolating.

Following the first minister’s announcement, the SPFL has confirmed that Celtic’s game away to St Mirren and Aberdeen playing hosts to Hamilton Academical on Wednesday are both off.

The game between Celtic and Aberdeen on Saturday has also been cancelled.