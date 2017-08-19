Aberdeen 2-1 Dundee: Dark Blues unlucky in defeat

Aberdeen took full advantage of injuries reducing Dundee to nine men as they ran out 2-1 winners at Pittodrie.

After a first-half header from Stevie May and a fine equaliser from Dundee’s Roarie Deacon, injury struck both Faissal El Bakhtaoui and Marcus Haber in the 79th minute.

With both off the pitch and unable to continue, the Dons made the most of the extra men as May added his second to condemn the Dens men to a third straight league defeat this season.

Dark Blues boss Neil McCann made three changes from the 3-0 loss at Hamilton as Kerr Waddell, James Vincent and Deacon came in for the injured Darren O’Dea and Randy Wolters while Paul McGowan dropped to the bench.

Early on the home side had the first effort on goal as Scott Bain collected Greg Tansey’s free-kick without much fuss but it was Dundee who had the first big opportunity.

Centre-back Mark Reynolds didn’t look when playing back to the goalkeeper and Vincent was quick on to the ball. With just Joe Lewis to beat, Vincent dallied on the ball with teammates waiting for a set-up before the goalkeeper snuffed out the chance.

Dundee quickly rued that miss as Stevie May knocked in his first goal for the Dons on 11 minutes. Once again, marking from a set-piece let the Dark Blues down and the former St Johnstone striker rose to head home from eight yards.

A minute later, Marcus Haber and Faissal El Bakhtaoui linked up on the edge of the area but the French-Moroccan fired a volley well over the bar.

Aberdeen didn’t push on and the visitors came into the game as the half wore on and should have been level on 22 minutes.

Deacon, back after missing last week with injury, whipped in a cross from the right wing for Haber but the Canadian could only find the crossbar with his header from eight yards.

Aberdeen looked a threat every time they went forward and Ryan Christie had an appeal for a penalty on 26 minutes after going down under a Deacon challenge.

Then May, looking for his second of the afternoon, fired a fierce effort just wide from 25 yards although Scott Bain in the Dundee goal never looked worried.

After the break and the Dark Blues were level on 53 minutes through Deacon with his first goal for the club. Aberdeen’s Christie gifted him the ball in the middle of the park and the winger drove at Andy Considine before moving to his right and powering past goalkeeper Lewis.

On the hour mark Dundee should have been ahead. Faissal El Bakhtaoui sped on to Haber’s flick and found Deacon free on the right. He, in turn, fed Scott Allan on the penalty spot but, with the stadium waiting for him to score, he rolled the ball wide.

Derek McInnes had already thrown on former Dundee favourite Greg Stewart and he started to pull the strings for the home side as they searched for a winner.

He played a ball through for fellow-sub Nicky Maynard to run on to but Bain was quick off his line to gather on 73 minutes.

With 79 minutes on the clock, Dundee lost both El Bakhtaoui and Haber to injury in the same move with El Bakhtaoui stretching for the Canadian’s cross.

And, before they could make the change, the hosts took full advantage of their opponents being down to nine men as May fired in his second of the afternoon from the edge of the area.

Two minutes later, Christie should have put the game to bed as he found himself one-on-one with Bain but played the ball wide.

Back to their full complement, Dundee pushed for another equaliser but the Dons defence held strong to leave the Dark Blues still searching for their first point of the Premiership season.

Dundee: Bain, Kerr, Holt, Vincent, Kamara (O’Hara 85), Allan, El Bakhtaoui (Williams 79), Deacon, Hendry, Haber (McGowan 79), Waddell.

Aberdeen: Lewis, Logan, Shinnie, Considine, O’Connor, Reynolds, McLean, Mackay-Steven (Stewart 57), Tansey (Maynard 66), Christie, May (Rooney 80).