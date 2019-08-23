ABC’s lead singer ‘keen’ to explore Dundee ahead of tomorrow’s gig at Slessor Gardens

Some of the biggest music stars of the 1980s are to take to the stage at Slessor Gardens as part of a musical extravaganza – and headliners ABC can’t wait to come to Dundee.

The DunDee 80s event will see a whole host of artists perform for thousands at the city’s Waterfront tomorrow.

Martin Fry is the lead singer of ABC whose hit tracks include The Look of Love and Poison Arrow.

He says the fans can expect hits they know and love as he gets set to put on a show to remember.

He said: “We’ll be playing about 95% of the hits on our Lexicon of Love album.

“All Of My Heart has become a bit like our theme tune so I’ll definitely belt that one out.

“It’s a bit of a tearjerker – every artist should have one in their repertoire.”

Music from the decade has long been popular across the region, with the DunDee 80s event hoping to emulate the success of festivals like Rewind at Scone Palace.

Martin says the music has staying power as the songs had an air of optimism about them.

He said: “I think music from the 80s remains popular because there were lots of positive songs.

“I think the flamboyance of the fashion from the era really appealed to people too.”

Although Martin still loves the music, his fashion tastes have evolved since his first brush with fame.

He laughed: “My style is more Savile Row these days than our more bold costumes from back in the day.”

Martin is keen to explore Dundee and the surrounding area before he takes to the stage – and will make sure he gets a look at all the sights.

He said: “I’m going to head up a few days early so I can explore on my bike as well as take a visit to the V&A.”

There will be an array of bands and singers from yesteryear performing at tomorrow’s event.

Midge Ure, Hue & Cry, Go West and China Crisis will all be in action for those taking in the music at the outdoor venue, with the weather outlook positive too.

It’s not too late to buy tickets for the show, with a few still available at ticketmaster.co.uk.

