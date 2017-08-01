Abba and Bee Gees tribute show heads for Whitehall Theatre

A tribute show featuring the music of two legendary bands is coming to Dundee later this year.

Thank You for the Music will bring the unforgettable back catalogue of Abba and the Bee Gees to the stage of the Whitehall Theatre.

A spokeswoman for the organisers said: “This international smash-hit tribute show brings all of Abba’s number one hits to the stage in a production like no other.

“The hugely popular show combines the unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes and dazzling performances by an all-star cast that’ll have you thanking Abba for the music again and again.

“Record-breaking movies, smash-hit West End musicals, chart-topping albums and singles – Abba’s incredible legacy now lives on in concert with this all-new spectacular show.

“And as if that wasn’t enough, you’ll also be treated to non-stop hits from the UK’s top Bee Gees tribute act, meaning everyone in the audience will win, win and win again.”

The show will be held at the Whitehall Theatre in Bellfield Street on October 7, starting at 7.30pm.

More information and tickets are available by calling the box office on 01382 434940 or visiting whitehalltheatre.com.