Abandoned van like ‘something from Mad Max’ according to Dundee residents

An abandoned van which looks like “something from Mad Max” has been turned into a makeshift drinking den according to locals.

The blue Ford Transit is currently parked on Sandeman Street, near its junction with Provost Road, and has been lying in the same spot for six months.

It has been repeatedly targeted by vandals, and is now covered in graffiti.

Dalton Jenkins likened the van to a prop from the post-apocalyptic Hollywood movie franchise.

He said: “It is shocking how bad a condition the van is in now. It is worrying to hear people have been drinking in it.

“It doesn’t look safe and you’d worry the longer it’s here the more of a target it’s going to become and something worse could happen.”

Steven McDonald, who has lived in the area for more than four years, said the van had previously been parked on Provost Road before it was driven around to Sandeman Street.

He added: “The graffiti has happened fairly recently. The van was driven around here though, I am aware of that much, and it has sat here since and its state has got progressively worse.

“I do worry that given its current state something worse might happen to it, it’s an eyesore having it sitting here like this.”

A local woman said she was aware several residents had complained to the council and the police about the van.

She added: “It’s been here for months, there were folk drinking cans of lager in it recently. I don’t know who owns it.

“Others have said they’ve been phoning the council and the police to try and get it uplifted. It looks like some of the fixtures from the car have been professionally removed.”

Police Scotland advised they became aware of the damaged vehicle on August 19 before adding that it had been “reported to the DVLA”.

Dundee City Council confirmed they were also looking into the matter.