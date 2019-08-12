Abandoned Dundee park festival will not return until next year at the earliest

Organisers of the washed-out Celebration in the Park have confirmed the festival will not be returning until next year at the earliest.

Torrential rain lashed Baxter Park yesterday with a forecast of more storms to follow today, forcing organisers Stobswell Forum to call off Sunday’s planned event.

It is the second year in a row that bad weather has scuppered the annual celebration.

Chairman Colin Clement told the Tele: “I’m gutted. It’s absolutely devastating for everyone after all the work that has been put in by volunteers.

“But we all agreed it was the correct decision and we let people know as early as possible.”

The bumper open-air event was expected to draw hundreds of people, with one of the attractions being the Dundee Motor Show featuring classic cars.

Colin added: “The 200 vintage cars would probably have ended up stuck on the grass with the conditions going to be so bad. It would have been a nightmare but we want to assure the people of Stobswell that the event will go on next year.

“There is no question of it being stopped despite weather putting paid to two events in a row. It is just a blow that we have spent the best part of a year organising it then this happens. However, after nine or 10 months planning, it would just be too much to try to reorganise it for the next few weeks.

“We on the forum will be discussing various options and there has been a suggestion that it should be in a marquee but with 200 plus vintage vehicles, a fun fair and 50-odd stalls, plus food providers, it’s really an open-air event.”

Meanwhile, the first stage of the Women’s Tour of Scotland cycle race was abandoned due to surface water on the route between Dundee and Dunfermline.