‘Abandoned’ caravan adds to eyesore at site of crumbling Tayside hospital

Exasperated residents living close to an abandoned hospital are facing up to yet another eyesore.

A caravan appears to have been dumped on the edge of the former Strathmartine Hospital grounds.

Last week the Tele reported on the continuing spiral of decay at the derelict building, which is a frequent target for vandals and fireraisers.

The building was set alight recently just days after local fire bosses hailed a reduction in incidents on the site.

Now a caravan has been left at the junction with Baldovan Road.

Diane Crombie is among locals fed up at the state of the site.

The 61-year-old has lived in the area for 23 years – and has spent much of that time chasing trespassers away and calling the police since the hospital closed in 2005.

Diane said: “I’m disgusted at what’s happened to the place – and sometimes I’m scared to come home and look at the mess of it.

“It used to be beautiful but now it has been forgotten. There are kids here all the time and now that the schools are off it’ll be non-stop.”

Karen McAulay, a campaigner fighting to protect the hospital’s listed buildings, said the caravan could prevent the emergency services accessing the site.

Ms McAulay regularly visits the site to record its deteriorating state.

But she added that work appears to have been done recently to prepare some of the building for demolition.

“There are bike locks on some of the windows and doorways have been bricked up,” she said. “A lot of the rubble that was around has been cleared up too.

“I don’t believe they would do anything unless they were ready to do work on the site. They wouldn’t care otherwise.”

Robert Evans, of agents Muir Smith and Evans – representing site owners Heathfield Ltd – said those trying to gain access had been using “crowbars, saws and drills” to get into the property.