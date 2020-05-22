Abandoned burger van finally removed after being destroyed by fire

An abandoned burger van which had sat in an industrial estate for over a year has finally been removed after catching fire earlier this month.

Firefighters were called to deal with the blaze at the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate on May 8 as flames ravaged the mobile catering unit.

They were able to put the fire out and nobody was injured at the scene, but the burnt-out shell has lay in the area in the two weeks since.

Those who have spotted the van lying in the road have described as “an eyesore”, while Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan claims he reported the disused van to the council weeks before it caught on fire.

Mr Duncan believes the fire was avoidable and the van should have been dealt with sooner.

He said: “I did ask the council to remove it, but it sort of fell by the wayside.

“It may simply be that it has been difficult to establish who the owner was.

“It has been sitting there abandoned for well over a year.

“If something has been abandoned for that long and you leave it there you are unfortunately waiting for something like this to happen.

“The good thing is that nobody was hurt.

“I think the lesson of the day is that if something looks to be abandoned for that long then it should be taken away, but I do appreciate that the council have a lot on their plate right now.”

A spokesman for Tayside Fire and Rescue said: “We were called out to a burger van on fire in Barlow Avenue at 11.15pm on May 8.

“The fire was extinguished with one hose reel and one breathing apparatus.

“One appliance from the Kingsway East station was also used.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We were contacted by Police Scotland and the van was removed by the council.”