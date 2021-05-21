Abandoned Broughty Ferry woodland to be transformed into education and wellbeing haven

Plans to transform a section of abandoned woodland in Broughty Ferry into a wellbeing haven have been approved Dundee City Council.

The application, which was submitted in December 2020 and approved by the council this month, details plans to convert a four-acre area on the border of Dundee and Angus into a community conservation area, to be used for recreation and education.

Falling into disrepair

The patch of land, which is located on the bank of the Dighty, just north of Balgillo Road, has been named WonderWood – a privately owned area which can be used by anyone who wants to enjoy the outdoors.

The site’s developers plan to focus on accessibility for disabled people and ensure the area is eco-friendly.

The woodland area has fallen into disrepair in the past few years, with rubbish and litter being left in the area.

A supporting statement submitted alongside the application reads: “The woodland had become a waste ground where local youths congregated lighting fires.

“There was evidence of camping, drinking, and dumping of huge amounts of waste and litter.

“Young people played near unsafe broken glass and fencing and were at risk from unsightly and dangerous invasive species like Giant Hogweed which had taken over a large part of the woodland.”

However, thanks to renovations the site is now being used to give veterans and people with disabilities a safe space to walk.

Future use

The team at WonderWood are now hoping expand even further, with their new application detailing plans for an “off the grid” ranger station and an education facility, which could host after-school clubs.

They also plan to construct a tool shed and poly tunnel if given permission, and “re-wild” the area by reintroducing native plant species and removing invaders such as giant hogweed and Japanese knotweed.

The supporting statement reads: “In the context of WonderWood’s overall goal of achieving rural regeneration and renewal in our small corner of Dundee we aim to align ourselves with broader sustainability frameworks.

“We are striving for WonderWood to be a beautiful and sustainable piece of countryside within an urban setting for the benefit of the local community.

“We hope you will stand behind our endeavour and support and encourage visitors to be proud to have such a resource available in your neighbourhood.”