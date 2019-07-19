Abandoned arcade on Dundee’s Reform Street to be reborn as series of retail units

A long-abandoned arcade in Dundee city centre is set to be reborn as a series of retail units, pending approval by city planners.

Hynds Amusement Arcade was snapped up by local property firm West One Property in January for a reported £180,000.

West One has now submitted its redevelopment plan to Dundee City Council for review, with a decision expected in September.

Lee Chadwick, director of the firm, wants to divide the large space into three retail units to attract new tenants.

He said: “We hope to seek approval to split the building into three normal-sized units.

“The unit currently is too large – it is laid out to maximise floorspace which is useful for an arcade.

“By splitting the units it opens up the property to multiple uses. It will also keep business rates at a sensible level, at no loss to the council. This will benefit Reform Street and the city centre.”

The application by West One, based in the city’s Blinshall Street, is the first by any party to bring the amusement arcade back into use.

But the plan comes hot on the heels of a blip in confidence among business owners on Reform Street, who spoken of its “second album syndrome” following a resurgence in food outlets that began with Project Pizza in 2015.

The eatery, initially hailed as the shape of things to come, closed without warning last month and the unit is now advertised for let.

Proprietors such as Akky Hayat – who runs German Doner Kebab and Fatburger – say punitive business rates are discouraging others from opening shops on the street.

Mr Chadwick has not been discouraged. He added: “Footfall is rising and there are positive steps in the regeneration of the area.

“The demise of Project Pizza is a minor setback to a street that is on the up.”

However, it is hard to ignore the units once home to Victoria Wine, TSB and Swinton Insurance, which have remained conspicuously empty long after they have closed.