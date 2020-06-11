Abandoned Arbroath phone box converted into school uniform swap shop

A disused Arbroath phone box has been given new life as a community swap shop for school uniforms.

Carmen Beagley, who lives on Linton Road, joined forces with other local parents to convert the box, after the usual annual exchange was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Parents and carers from across Arbroath have now visited the street, dropping off and picking up clothing for pupils of St Thomas Primary School.

The idea, which originally started with a Facebook Messenger group created by Carmen and some friends, has led to others across the seaside town trying out the idea.

Carmen, whose two children attend the school, said: “People come and drop of the clothes, then I take them home, wash them, sort them and drop them back at the phone box.

“As the clothes come out, I put more back in.”

The drop-off point has now moved past just being used for school uniforms, with casual clothes also starting to be exchanged.

The box is just one example of the Angus community coming together during lockdown, with people across Arbroath providing support and relief to their neighbours.

Toy lines and book swaps have also been set up by residents, along with free food and meal packages.

Carmen said: “It’s amazing to see, there’s loads of things going on.

“People leaving boxes of food for neighbours, donations, people going door to door with toys.

“People are very supportive.”

The information adviser has also done her fair share of charity during lockdown, raising £850 for mental health group Reach Across by shaving her head last week.

“My hair was a bit of a mess, and I needed a haircut, that’s sort of where it began,” she said.

“I wanted to do it for charity, and obviously mental health is a big issue during lockdown.

“I was pretty happy with it, I raised £850 and got a free haircut. My whole street came out to watch me do it, it was great.

“I want to do more, it’s just about coming up with more ideas. I don’t know when I’ll get back to work, so I’m just going to do as much as I can while I can.”