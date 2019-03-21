Aaron Campbell sentenced to 27 years in jail for murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail

Aaron Campbell has been locked up for life and ordered to serve at least 27 years behind bars for the abduction, rape and murder of Alesha MacPhail.

The six-year-old’s body was found in woods on the Isle of Bute on July 2 last year, hours after she was reported missing from the house her father shared with his parents and partner on the island, where the schoolgirl was staying for part of the summer holidays.

Campbell was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow last month where a jury unanimously found him guilty following a nine-day trial.

He could not be identified during the trial due to his age but following his conviction judge Lord Matthews lifted a ban on revealing his identity.

